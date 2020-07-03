Nepal Decides To Open Labor Approval For Foreign Employment

Nepal Decides To Open Labor Approval For Foreign Employment

July 3, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

The Cabinet meeting decided to open labour approval for only those Nepali citizens who have come to Nepal on vacation and whose contract term is yet to expire.

Minister for Finace and Communication and Information and Technology Dr. Yubraj Khatiwada informed in his media briefing. According to Minister Dr. Khatiwada, such citizens would be allowed to go abroad for foreign employment only after completing all COVID-19 related health protocols.

He also said that President Bidya Devi Bhandari Thursday prorogued the budget session of both the Houses of the Federal Parliament at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Minister Dr. Khatiwada said that a meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar, had decided to prorogue the budget session of the parliament and recommended the President for ending the ongoing session.

The abrupt decision of the government came amid growing intra-party feud within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU And UNICEF Join To Prevent Malnutrition in Children During COVID-19 Crisis
Jul 03, 2020
Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment
Jul 03, 2020
US Congress Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Hong Kong
Jul 03, 2020
Trump Termed Coronavirus As "Plague From China"
Jul 03, 2020
Monsoon Is Over Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At Few Places
Jul 03, 2020

More on News

EU And UNICEF Join To Prevent Malnutrition in Children During COVID-19 Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Jong-Jin Kim Has Been Appointed Assistant Director-General and FAO Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Accepting MCC Grant Is Nepal’s Choice But The Availability Of The Funding Is Not Open-ended: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
UNFPA Urged To Accelerate Action To Stop Child Marriage And Son Preference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Locust Swarm Entered Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
“Nepal At The Behest of China” Raised The Issue Of Border Accusation Is Baseless” Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Yanqi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Swami Vivekananda On Universal Brotherhood And Peace By Krishna Nand Mishra Jul 03, 2020
Suicide- A Mental Or Social Problem? By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 03, 2020
Actor Samragyee RL Shah Narrates How Nepali Actors Face Sexual And Mental Harassment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
US Congress Passes China Sanctions Bill Over Hong Kong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
Trump Termed Coronavirus As "Plague From China" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020
Monsoon Is Over Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75