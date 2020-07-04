COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), has confirmed 232 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this total number cases reached to 15491.

He also said that 272 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

The new cases were detected in Achham, Dadeldhura, Doti, Gulmi, Kanchanpur, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchowk, Morang, Siraha, Illam, Jhapa, Saptari, Dhanusa, Chitwan, Nawalparasi (East), Baglung, Myagdi, Syangja, Tanahun, Banke, Rolpa and Dailekh.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 15,491 including cases of 6,415 recovery and 34 death cases.