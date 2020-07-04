COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery

COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery

July 4, 2020, 4:42 p.m.

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), has confirmed 232 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this total number cases reached to 15491.

He also said that 272 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

The new cases were detected in Achham, Dadeldhura, Doti, Gulmi, Kanchanpur, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Rupandehi, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchowk, Morang, Siraha, Illam, Jhapa, Saptari, Dhanusa, Chitwan, Nawalparasi (East), Baglung, Myagdi, Syangja, Tanahun, Banke, Rolpa and Dailekh.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 15,491 including cases of 6,415 recovery and 34 death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura
Jul 04, 2020
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA
Jul 04, 2020
Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts
Jul 04, 2020
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon
Jul 04, 2020
Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 11 Million
Jul 04, 2020

More on Health

Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 11 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Achham Reported 230 Highest Number Of Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
740 New COVID-19 CasesToday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
664 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Fist Infant Dies Due To COVID-19 In TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infection Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
The Long(er) Road to Prosperity By Ashray Bikram Pande and Samarjeet Singh Thapa Jul 04, 2020
Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Over 200 Feared Dead In Mynmar Landslide By Agencies Jul 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75