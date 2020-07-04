Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon

July 4, 2020, 9:16 a.m.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) is now in final stage to bring a directive to address alternative education requirements of the universities reports The Rising Nepal.

“The directive is in the final stage which will be approved by a board meeting of the UGC,” Bhim Prasad Subedi, chairperson of the University Grant Commission (UGC), said.

Following the approval of directors, 423,000 university level students of different 11 universities, who are now in dilemma after their examinations and classes suspended, will benefit.

Kathmandu University, Open University and Tribhuvan University (TU) have been running classes through virtual medium. Although the TU has been running virtual classes for the students of MPhil., PhD and MA and Bachelors level of semester system, it could not run virtual classes for the students of the annual system of MA and Bachelors level reports the daily.

The daily quoting Subedi writes the directive will pave a way for the universities to run classes and examinations through alternative mode in this crisis. Along with the introduction of the directive, all eleven universities will run classes through alternative modes.

Tribhuvan University has formed a taskforce to recommend the ways of examinations in TU. It has formed the taskforce in coordination with Subarna Shakya, assistant dean of TU, Shiva Lal Bhusal, Rector of the varsity, said.

