Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 11 Million

Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 11 Million

July 4, 2020, 9:02 a.m.

There are now over 11 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 523,000 fatalities and more than 5.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Grim milestone comes as WHO urges countries hit by serious outbreaks to 'wake up' to ground reality and 'take control'.

According to Aljazeera, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake up" to the realities on the ground instead of bickering, and to "take control" of the pandemic.

Brazil passed 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the WHO.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern into 2021.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery
Jul 04, 2020
21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura
Jul 04, 2020
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA
Jul 04, 2020
Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts
Jul 04, 2020
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon
Jul 04, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19: Total Reaches To 15,491 With 6451 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
Achham Reported 230 Highest Number Of Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 58 minutes ago
740 New COVID-19 CasesToday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
664 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Fist Infant Dies Due To COVID-19 In TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reported Reports 32 New COVID-19 Infection Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
The Long(er) Road to Prosperity By Ashray Bikram Pande and Samarjeet Singh Thapa Jul 04, 2020
Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2020
Over 200 Feared Dead In Mynmar Landslide By Agencies Jul 04, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75