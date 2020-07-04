Global COVID-19 Infections Surpass 11 Million

There are now over 11 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 523,000 fatalities and more than 5.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Grim milestone comes as WHO urges countries hit by serious outbreaks to 'wake up' to ground reality and 'take control'.

According to Aljazeera, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake up" to the realities on the ground instead of bickering, and to "take control" of the pandemic.

Brazil passed 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the WHO.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern into 2021.