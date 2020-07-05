Global Coronavirus Cases Top 11.1 Million

Researchers at a US university say the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 11.14 million.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed 11,141,020 cases as of 18:00 UTC on Saturday. The death toll stood at 527,647.

The US had the largest number of cases at 2,817,620, followed by Brazil with 1,539,081; Russia with 673,564; India with 648,315; and Peru with 295,599.

The US had the most fatalities with 129,575, followed by Brazil with 63,174; Britain with 44,283; Italy with 34,854; and France with 29,896.