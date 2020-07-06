Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Gandaki And Province 5

The monsoon trough is now passing through India close Nepal border. There will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 and at some places of Province 1 and Province 2 and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

There is cyclonic circulation persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. A trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha across east Madhya Pradesh.