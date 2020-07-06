Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Gandaki And Province 5

Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Gandaki And Province 5

July 6, 2020, 7:38 a.m.

The monsoon trough is now passing through India close Nepal border. There will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7 and at some places of Province 1 and Province 2 and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 tonight.

There is cyclonic circulation persisting over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. A trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh to Vidarbha across east Madhya Pradesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China-India Relations Can Be Healthy: Global Times
Jul 06, 2020
27 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu
Jul 05, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Case Load Reaches To 15,784 With 293 New Cases
Jul 05, 2020
IFC’s $25 Million Support To NMB Bank To Boost Green Financing
Jul 05, 2020
Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus
Jul 05, 2020

More on Weather

Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1,2, Gandaki and 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Moderate Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Monsoon Is Over Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Province 1,2 Gandaki And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Changes Of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Heavy Rainfall Is likely In Or Two Place of Eastern, Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

China-India Relations Can Be Healthy: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
27 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Case Load Reaches To 15,784 With 293 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
IFC’s $25 Million Support To NMB Bank To Boost Green Financing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Nepal Observes Gurupurnima Amid Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020
Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop In Arghakhanchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75