Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9

Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9

July 6, 2020, 4:19 p.m.

Himalayan Airlines is operating a chartered repatriation flight to Tianjin, China to Kathmandu on July 9. According to a press release issued by the airline, this is in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, we will be operating a Repatriation flight from Tianjin, China to Kathmandu.

“Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format,” said a press release.

Repatriation Flights Tianjin 2020 - H9 Notice Jul 09 - English.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday
Jul 06, 2020
With 180 New Cases, Nepal’s Total Cases Reaches To 15964
Jul 06, 2020
NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive
Jul 06, 2020
India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District
Jul 06, 2020
NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98
Jul 06, 2020

More on Aviation

NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Buddha Air Conducts Test Flights To Prepare Schedule Flight In COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal Issues Guidelines To Operate Domestic And International Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
With 180 New Cases, Nepal’s Total Cases Reaches To 15964 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
Melamchi’s Water Diverted To Newly Completed Tunnel, The Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
At Least 24 Dead After Rains In Kumamoto Prefecture In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75