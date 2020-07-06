Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9

Himalayan Airlines is operating a chartered repatriation flight to Tianjin, China to Kathmandu on July 9. According to a press release issued by the airline, this is in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, we will be operating a Repatriation flight from Tianjin, China to Kathmandu.

“Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format,” said a press release.