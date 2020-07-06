NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98

NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98

July 6, 2020, 3:47 p.m.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising bereaved as his father Kripasing Ghising dies at the age of 98 last night at his residence in Sukedhara.

Late Ghising suddenly fainted last night and he was immediately brought to Medicare Hospital for treatment. According to family sources, the hospital declared his death. Late Ghising has six sons and three daughters.

He was cremated in Swayambhu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday
Jul 06, 2020
With 180 New Cases, Nepal’s Total Cases Reaches To 15964
Jul 06, 2020
NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive
Jul 06, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9
Jul 06, 2020
India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District
Jul 06, 2020

More on News

India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Melamchi’s Water Diverted To Newly Completed Tunnel, The Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop In Arghakhanchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Examinations In Universities Will Held Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
With 180 New Cases, Nepal’s Total Cases Reaches To 15964 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
At Least 24 Dead After Rains In Kumamoto Prefecture In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020
India Registers A Record Daily Number New Infections And Death From Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75