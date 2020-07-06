NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising bereaved as his father Kripasing Ghising dies at the age of 98 last night at his residence in Sukedhara.

Late Ghising suddenly fainted last night and he was immediately brought to Medicare Hospital for treatment. According to family sources, the hospital declared his death. Late Ghising has six sons and three daughters.

He was cremated in Swayambhu.