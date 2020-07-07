688 Patients Discharged Recovering From COVID-19 On Tuesday

688 Patients Discharged Recovering From COVID-19 On Tuesday

July 7, 2020, 4:42 p.m.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has said that 688 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the country were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

He said that 46.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients have recovered until now. Professor Dr. Gautam said said that there are 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As many as 204 persons were found with SARS-CoV-2 infection out of 6,133 Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

With this, the national COVID-19 caseload has reached 16,168 including 7,499 cases of recovery and 35 death cases.

