CREASION And Coca-Cola Concludes Phase 2 Of Relief Efforts In Chitwan

CREASION along with Coca-Cola in Nepal concludes the second phase of relief efforts in Chitwan by providing rations and safety gears to vulnerable waste workers and their families to help protect them from the negative impacts of COVID-19. The relief distribution is part of the ongoingWaste Workers Emergency Relief Project (WWERP) which is a joint initiative of CREASION and Coca-Cola in Nepal that aims to provide support and protect livelihoods to 3200 waste workers across Nepal. The team now prepares for the final phase of relief efforts which will be conducted in Saptari, Siraha and Parsa districts next week.

The second phase of distribution in Chitwan benefitted over 640 waste workers where 527 of standard ration packages, medicines, awareness materials and 117 safety gears which include gloves, boots and PPEs were distributed. Additionally, medical consultations and general hygiene awareness were also provided. The distributions were conducted in 15 different locations in Ratnanagar and Bharatpur and were carried out with the facilitation of Recycler Saathi, Kawad Byabasai Sang and Green City Waste Management along with the presence of Ms. Parbati Shah Thakuri, Deputy Mayor of Bharatpur Municipality and Mr. Narayan Ban, Mayor of Ratnanagar Municipality.

Speaking about the ongoing project, Mr. Aanand Mishra, Founder, and President, CREASION said, "With the increasing risk of COVID-19, it is the collective effort of civil society organisations, individuals, waste collection companies, development agencies and the government that is needed more than ever- especially for the waste management sector. CREASION is committed more than ever to provide our full support and assistance to the waste workers. Their well- being equates with ours and the society’s well-being and we hope to help them lead a safer life free from the threats of the pandemic."

Mr. Ambuj Singh, Country Director of Coca-Cola in Nepal shared, “The waste worker community has been doing a commendable job serving us during such difficult times. We want to ensure that protective gears for their safety and ration food for their families are available to support them. We believe every bit counts and hope to have made a difference in their lives.”

The WWERP project which commenced on 15th May so far has successfully organized 45 relief distributions which have directly benefited over 2300 waste workers. During this period, a month’s ration packages adequate for a family of five members were distributed resulting in over 11500 beneficiaries. Additionally, over 600 safety gears have been distributed along with awareness programs and medical consultations. The project was initiated in a response to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and aims to positively benefit 3200 waste worker beneficiaries across Nepal. The project has now completed distributions in Kathmandu and Chitwan and now aims to carry out its relief efforts in different municipalities of Saptari and Siraha in the following weeks.

The WWERP project is a joint collaboration with Women for Human Rights, Doko Recyclers, Blue Waste to Value, Nepsemyak and Himalayan Climate Initiative (HCI), who have provided details of the waste workers in their network so that the project can have a wider reach. This initiation aims to reach 3200 waste workers and their families ensuring their safety and livelihoods during the current situation of crisis. The project has successfully completed distribution across Kathmandu, Kirtipur, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan and now will further conduct distributions in different municipalities of, Saptari, Siraha and Parsa districts.