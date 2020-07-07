Grade 11 Examinations To Be Held At The School Level

Grade 11 Examinations To Be Held At The School Level

July 7, 2020, 7:53 a.m.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to hold the exams of grade 11 at the school level itself.

According to a press release, Ministry approved procedure to conduct, arrange and approve A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the Council for National Curriculum Development and Assessment held on Friday under the chairmanship of Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology.

“The decision was taken in view of the difficult situation created by COVID-19 pandemic and considering the long-term direction of school education,” said a press release.

class 11.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Opens Rasuwagadhi Customs For Imports From China
Jul 07, 2020
Brazilian President Tested For Coronavirus
Jul 07, 2020
Deadly Floods Hit Kyushu Region Of Japan
Jul 07, 2020
Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal Heavy Rains Likely To Occur In Some Places
Jul 07, 2020
54 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley On Monday
Jul 06, 2020

More on News

India Builds Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya In Ilam District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 40 minutes ago
NEA’s MD Kul Man Ghising’s Father Died At The Age Of 98 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 48 minutes ago
Melamchi’s Water Diverted To Newly Completed Tunnel, The Testing And Commissioning Of Tunnel Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Locusts Invasion Damages Maze Crop In Arghakhanchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
21 House Buried, 3 Killed And 7 Missing In Landslides In Bajhang And Bajura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Poudel New Spokesperson Of NA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19: A Black Swan Event By Aagya Pokharel Jul 07, 2020
Nepal Opens Rasuwagadhi Customs For Imports From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2020
WHO Reviewing Report Urging New Guidance Over Airborne Spread Of Coronavirus By Reuters Jul 07, 2020
Coronavirus: Fear Over Rise In Animal-To-Human Diseases By Newspapers Jul 07, 2020
Brazilian President Tested For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2020
Deadly Floods Hit Kyushu Region Of Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75