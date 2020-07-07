Grade 11 Examinations To Be Held At The School Level

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to hold the exams of grade 11 at the school level itself.

According to a press release, Ministry approved procedure to conduct, arrange and approve A decision to this effect was made at a meeting of the Council for National Curriculum Development and Assessment held on Friday under the chairmanship of Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology.

“The decision was taken in view of the difficult situation created by COVID-19 pandemic and considering the long-term direction of school education,” said a press release.