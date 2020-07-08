23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

July 8, 2020, 5:01 p.m.

Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 added in Kathmandu Valley. According to Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), those included 16 in Kathmandu district and 7 in Lalitpur district.More

According to MoHP, six persons confirmed positive of COVID-19 in a test conducted in National Public Lab. Similarly, 10 from Kathmandu and 7 persons from Lalitpur confirmed positive in test conducted in Patan Hospital.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423
Jul 08, 2020
India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu
Jul 08, 2020
International Community Call All Actors In Nepal To Respect Right Of The People
Jul 08, 2020
Japan Extends Scholarships Though JDS To Government Officers
Jul 08, 2020
NCP Standing Committee Meeting Put Off Till July 10
Jul 08, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s COVID-19 Reaches To 16423 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours ago
WHO Acknowledges 'Evidence Emerging' Of Airborne Spread Of COVID-19 By Reuters 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Japanese Researchers Study Combined Medication For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Coronavirus Reaches 11.6 Million Globally, Brazil's Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 25 minutes ago
China's Sinovac Starts Late-stage Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Trump Moves To Pull US Out Of World Health Organization By Agencies 13 hours, 5 minutes ago

The Latest

India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
International Community Call All Actors In Nepal To Respect Right Of The People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
Nepal’s Foreign Policy In Times Of Change And Uncertainty By Katak Malla Jul 08, 2020
Mainstreaming Gender When Incorporating Advanced Technology In Agriculture By Novela Acharya Jul 08, 2020
Japan Extends Scholarships Though JDS To Government Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
NCP Standing Committee Meeting Put Off Till July 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75