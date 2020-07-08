23 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 added in Kathmandu Valley. According to Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), those included 16 in Kathmandu district and 7 in Lalitpur district.More

According to MoHP, six persons confirmed positive of COVID-19 in a test conducted in National Public Lab. Similarly, 10 from Kathmandu and 7 persons from Lalitpur confirmed positive in test conducted in Patan Hospital.