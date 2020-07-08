India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu

July 8, 2020, 3:25 p.m.

Representatives of Mugu District, School Management Committee, Village Development Council Ratapani, Lui in and Embassy of India, Kathmandu formally inaugurated via video-conferencing the administrative and academic block of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus.

It was built under Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation program at a cost of NRs. 35.11 million, was formally inaugurated today via video-conferencing by representatives of.

The Campus, established in 2007, is a community owned educational institute affiliated to Tribhuvan University and approved by UGC Nepal. It offers four years’ full time bachelor degree courses. Students from over 24 VDCs including Humla and Bajura study at the Campus and it has been providing various scholarship facilities for deserving students.

Photo 1 (3).jpeg

The construction of the new Administrative & Academic Block was implemented by District Coordination Committee, Mugu. According to a press released by the Embassy of India, the newly built infrastructure of the school is expected to boost learning environment for students. On behalf of people and Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project which compliments the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.

