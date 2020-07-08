Landslide Displaces Eight Families In Doti

Landslide Displaces Eight Families In Doti

July 8, 2020, 10:36 a.m.

A landslide that occurred due to incessant rainfall had displaced eight families of Sayal rural municiplaity-2, Sirma village in Doti district reports RSS.

According to District Police Office Doti Chief SP Dilip Singh Deuba, the rain-triggered landslide on Sunday rendered 40 members of the eight families displaced from their settlement. The displaced family members now are forced to live under tent.

According to RSS, Nar Bahadur Oli, one of the landslide survivors, said the local government should immediately make arrangement of safe residence for the displaced family members. "The landslide with incessant rain compelled us to leave the homes and properties. With the fear, we have shifted to safer places. We call for the local government to immediately manage the displaced".

He also informed that as many as 60 households of the village are at higher risks of landslide. Annually the residents of Sayal rural municipality are untimely losing their lives due to natural calamities mostly landslides and floods.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu
Jul 08, 2020
International Community Call All Actors In Nepal To Respect Right Of The People
Jul 08, 2020
Japan Extends Scholarships Though JDS To Government Officers
Jul 08, 2020
NCP Standing Committee Meeting Put Off Till July 10
Jul 08, 2020
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On President Of Nepal
Jul 08, 2020

More on News

India Builds Administrative And Academic Block Of Shree Mahadev Masta Chaturdev Campus In Mugu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 40 minutes ago
International Community Call All Actors In Nepal To Respect Right Of The People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 52 minutes ago
Japan Extends Scholarships Though JDS To Government Officers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On President Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Shailesh Thapa Appointed New IGP Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
Grade 11 Examinations To Be Held At The School Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Foreign Policy In Times Of Change And Uncertainty By Katak Malla Jul 08, 2020
Mainstreaming Gender When Incorporating Advanced Technology In Agriculture By Novela Acharya Jul 08, 2020
NCP Standing Committee Meeting Put Off Till July 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
China’s Coast Guard Shows Up At Vanguard Bank Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020
UK Foreign Secretary Warns China 'Can't Be Trusted' As London Passes Magnitsky-style Sanctions Law By Agencies Jul 08, 2020
Rato Machhindranth Chariot Festival Suspended Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75