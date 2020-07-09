With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531

July 9, 2020, 4:30 p.m.

Following almost a month, Nepal reported the lowest number of cases with 108 COVID-19 infections. However, 139 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 108 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,531.

In his daily media briefing, Professor Dr. Gautam said that 139 COVID-19 Patients discharged from various hospitals following the recovery.

Out of 4,588 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests performed in 25 laboratories across the nation, 108 came out positive informed Professor Dr. Gautam.

Currently, there are 8,605 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,425 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,531 including 7,891 cases of recovery and 35 death cases.

