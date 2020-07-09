Five New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Kathmandu

July 9, 2020, 4:46 p.m.

Although the number of COVID-19 Cases down to single-digit with 5 new cases, Kathmandu Valley is under the threat of spiking new cases in cases of easing down the present restrictive measures. More

The new cases were detected in Sunsari 3, Jhapa 1, Saptari 2, Dhanusa 2, Siraha, 4 Darchula 1, Doti 2, Kathmandu 5, Nuwakot 1, Sarlahi 1, Chitwan4, Nawalparasi (East) 1, Makwanpur 1, Baglung 1, Sindhupalchowk 1, Tanahun 1, Myagdi 2, Gorkha 2, Kaski 4, Lamjung 5, Banke 2, Dang 7, Surkhet 18, Dailekh 4, Mugu 1, Bajhang 16, Achham 4, Bajura 2, Kanchanpur 2 and Kailali 1.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.25

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.25 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Thursday, July 9, 2020

