Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage

Middle Bhotekoshi Hydro Electricity Project Inundated, Causing Heavy Damage

July 9, 2020, 7:25 p.m.

Flood and landslide have made heavy damage to the Middle Bhotekoshi hydropower project which is under construction in Bhotekoshi river

The flood has inundated the Middle Bhotekoshi hydropower project, causing losses of billions of rupees reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

The 102-megawatt hydropower project is under construction in the district. Project Chief Sunil Kumar Lama said that a Chinese technician has also gone missing in the flood. The flood has also damaged the go-down built to store equipment needed for the project.

The dam of the project also suffered damage. Mayor of Bahrabise municipality, Nimphunjo Sherpa said that the flood has caused heavy damage to the project and activities are underway to retrieve the submerged goods and equipment of the project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD
Jul 09, 2020
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 09, 2020
Five New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Kathmandu
Jul 09, 2020
With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531
Jul 09, 2020
20 Missing In Landslide In Sindhupalchwok, Speaker Sapkota Inspected The Site
Jul 09, 2020

More on Electricity and Energy

China's Fourth Largest Hydropower Station Put Into Operation, Generate 38.91 Billion Kilowatts Annually By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Dudhkosi Storage Project Is Attractive And Cheapest Project: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
UPPER TRISULI 3 B Work In Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
The Government Will Bring A Relief Package: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Minister Pun Request Provincial Ministers To Submit Their Budget Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal Blocked All Indian News TV Channels Except DD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Cabinet Eases Restrictions Allowing Public Transport To Resume In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
Five New COVID-19 Cases Detected In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
With 108 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,531 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
20 Missing In Landslide In Sindhupalchwok, Speaker Sapkota Inspected The Site By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020
IGP Shailesh Thapa Chhetri Assumed His Office At Nepal Police Headquarter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75