Nepal-India Border Pillar In Dilapidated Condition In Kanchanpur

July 9, 2020, 1:25 p.m.

Border pillar number 207 along the Nepal-India border Baijudanda in Belauri Municipality-2, Kanchanpur, was found dislocated. Security personnel said that the border pillar in dilapidated condition was dislocated for lack of timely repair tasks reports RSS.

"We have informed the concerned authorities after the border pillar was found dislodged on Tuesday," according to Police Inspector Rana Bahadur Chand of Area Police Office, Belauri. Chand said that Belauri Municipality, District Police Office and District Administration Office, Kanchanpur, have been informed about the sorry state of the border pillar.

According to RSS, prior to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, both Nepali and Indian sides were working for the maintenance of the International border pillars. However, it has been stalled after the COVID-19 induced lockdown in both the countries. Nepal was repairing the border pillars of odd number while India was working for the maintenance of even number pillars.

