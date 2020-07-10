18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot

At least 17 persons have died while 29 others have gone missing due to landslides at different places in Dhawalagri Rural Municipality 7 and Malika Rural Municpaltiy-7 and Raghuganga Rural Municpality of Myagdi district. Some 35 houses have completely been damaged by the landslides, according to the District Administration Office.

The Bailey Bridge over Rahughat River in Beni-Jomsom road section has been destroyed. The flooding followed by incessant rainfall has washed away the bridge at Galeshwor, Beni Municipality-9.

Those included 2 persons from Takam of Dhaulagiri Municiapltiy, 8 persons from Malika Rual Municipality and 7 from Raghuganga Rural Municipality.

21 people have gone missing in Marang, Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6 of western Myagdi, informed Gyannath Dhakal, Chief District Officer (CDO). Similarlyy one each of Mangala and Malika Rural Municipalities have gone missing in Dhukhu flood.

Likewise, a person was killed and two houses were swept away by the landslides that occurred at Sarki Tole, Barekot Rural Municipality-4 in Jajarkot. As many as 11 persons have gone missing in the rain-induced natural disaster.

Janak Raj Panta, Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, said that Ramidanda Area Police Office, and a team of police from Limsa were deployed for the search operation.