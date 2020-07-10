18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot

18 Killed And 40 Missing In Flood And Landslide In Myagdi And Jajarkot

July 10, 2020, 3:53 p.m.

At least 17 persons have died while 29 others have gone missing due to landslides at different places in Dhawalagri Rural Municipality 7 and Malika Rural Municpaltiy-7 and Raghuganga Rural Municpality of Myagdi district. Some 35 houses have completely been damaged by the landslides, according to the District Administration Office.

The Bailey Bridge over Rahughat River in Beni-Jomsom road section has been destroyed. The flooding followed by incessant rainfall has washed away the bridge at Galeshwor, Beni Municipality-9.

Those included 2 persons from Takam of Dhaulagiri Municiapltiy, 8 persons from Malika Rual Municipality and 7 from Raghuganga Rural Municipality.

21 people have gone missing in Marang, Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-6 of western Myagdi, informed Gyannath Dhakal, Chief District Officer (CDO). Similarlyy one each of Mangala and Malika Rural Municipalities have gone missing in Dhukhu flood.

Likewise, a person was killed and two houses were swept away by the landslides that occurred at Sarki Tole, Barekot Rural Municipality-4 in Jajarkot. As many as 11 persons have gone missing in the rain-induced natural disaster.

Jajarkot.png

Janak Raj Panta, Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, said that Ramidanda Area Police Office, and a team of police from Limsa were deployed for the search operation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower
Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’
Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments
Jul 10, 2020
42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 10, 2020
With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal
Jul 10, 2020

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Koshi River: Water Level Increases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Landslides Buried House Killing Seven Persons With Eight Injury In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Earthquake 6.0 The Richter Scale Hits Zagreb By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 2 weeks ago
Powerful Earthquake Of 7.7 Magnitude Hits Caribbean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 1 week ago
Ensuring Occupational Health And Safety By Managing Risk By Amit K. Shrestha 9 months, 2 weeks ago
Communication Gap: Bihar Floods Show Why India, Nepal Need To Get Their Act Together By Akshit Sangomla 11 months ago

The Latest

Flood Damaged Kali Gandaki A, Middle Marsyangdi, Trishuli, Debhighat and Middle Bhotekosi Hydropower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Rakuten Viber and UNICEF Nepal Launch Covidko Kura’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
42 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
With 118 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Reaches 16,649 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2020
Himalayan Dams Become Economic Burdens: Lessons For Etalin By Rishika Pardikar Jul 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75