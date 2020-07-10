Red-Cross And Coca-Cola’s Continue To Supply Safety Equipments

Nepal Red-Cross Society and Coca-Cola in Nepal continue their distribution efforts of safety equipments to frontline health workers and volunteers who are actively involved in treatment of COVID-19.

The project aims to provide safety gears and disinfectant items to the health workers and frontline workers in public hospitals in all seven provinces across the country.

This week, under the first phase of distributions, safety equipments were handed over to Nepal Medical Association, Bagbazar, Pokhara Institute of Health Science, Pokhara, Bharatpur Hospital Chitwan and Koshi Zonal Hospital Morang in the presence of Nepal Red-Cross and Coca-Cola’s representatives.

The distribution program commenced from 30th June and till date 950 N95 masks, 265 safety boots, 1800 bottle sanitizer, 300 packs of Chemical Sodium Hypo-chloride Sanitizer and 13102 bars of soaps have already been distributed.

Dr. Lochan Karki, President of Nepal Medical Association shared, “The availability of safety equipments is very important in the fight against COVID-19. It also brings in encouragement to doctors and nurses.”

While receiving the handed over materials Medical Superintendent of Koshi Zonal Hospital, Dr. Chumanlal Das said, “We are thankful to Red-cross and Coca-Cola in Nepal for providing us necessary equipments required for the services during this pandemic. We are excited that more safety equipments including ventilators will be available soon to expedite services in this crisis.”

Ambuj Singh, Country Director, Coca-Cola in Nepal shared, “The health care institutions deserve deepest gratitude for all the work they are doing on the front lines as we witness their heroic efforts to combat COVID-19. We are here to support the healthcare workers as they take care of all of us. Along with the Nepal Red Cross society, we hope that our support will help protect our frontline fighters so they can continue their valuable work during these challenging times.”

Dibyaraj Poudel, director of NRCS informed that they are planning to distribute safety equipments at Bheri Zonal Hospital of Province 5, Midwestern Hospital situated in Surkhet of Karnali Province and Seti Hospital located in Kailali of Far-western province in next week. It has been found out that hospitals and institutions which have received equipments in partnership of NARCS and Coca-Cola in Nepal have accepted wholeheartedly.