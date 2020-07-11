Nepal Has Conducted 279599 COVID-19 Tests Till Saturday

July 11, 2020, 8:40 p.m.

Population (MoHP), said that 3,648 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) persons has been tested in 25 laboratories in the last 24 hours. Nepal has tested 279,599 persons till Saturday.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 2, Siraha 1, Sunsari 4, Udayapur 4, Morang 3, Dhading 2, Kathmandu 4, Nuwakot 1, Sarlahi 3, Sindhupalchowk 5, Chitwan 1, Sindhuli 1, Rautahat 1, Parbat 1, Syangja 1, Baglung 3, Tanahun 4, Myagdi 2, Kaski 2, Palpa 1, Banke 2, Bardiya 2, Dang 4, Rukum (West) 1, Surkhet 3, Salyan 1, Jumla 2, Achham 1and Kanchanpur 4.

Currently, there are 8,239 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,097 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,719 including 8,442 cases of recovery and 38 death cases.

Meanwhile, 431 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged after recovering from the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 50.5 per cent.

Bangladesh Registered 181129 COVID-19 Cases Till Saturday
Jul 11, 2020
With 70 New Cases, Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Caseload Reached To 16,719
Jul 11, 2020
36 Went Missing And 23 Persons Killed By Flood And Landslides On Friday
Jul 11, 2020
CoAS General Thapa Visited Police Headquarter To Congratulate Newly Appointed IGP
Jul 11, 2020
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Few Places Of Nepal
Jul 11, 2020

