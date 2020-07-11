Nepal Has Conducted 279599 COVID-19 Tests Till Saturday

Population (MoHP), said that 3,648 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) persons has been tested in 25 laboratories in the last 24 hours. Nepal has tested 279,599 persons till Saturday.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 2, Siraha 1, Sunsari 4, Udayapur 4, Morang 3, Dhading 2, Kathmandu 4, Nuwakot 1, Sarlahi 3, Sindhupalchowk 5, Chitwan 1, Sindhuli 1, Rautahat 1, Parbat 1, Syangja 1, Baglung 3, Tanahun 4, Myagdi 2, Kaski 2, Palpa 1, Banke 2, Bardiya 2, Dang 4, Rukum (West) 1, Surkhet 3, Salyan 1, Jumla 2, Achham 1and Kanchanpur 4.

Currently, there are 8,239 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,097 are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,719 including 8,442 cases of recovery and 38 death cases.

Meanwhile, 431 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities nationwide were discharged after recovering from the virus infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 50.5 per cent.