6 New Cases Added In Kathmandu Valley

July 12, 2020, 4:53 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed six new cases in Kathmandu valley. Of this, five in Kathmandu and one in Lalitpur.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 1, Morang 1, Dhanusa 19, Sarlahi 1, Kathmandu 5, Sindhupalchowk 1, Chitwan 5, Makwanpur 1, Sindhuli 1, Lalitpur 1, Solukhumbu 1, Baglung 2, Nawalparasi (East) 1, Parbat 2, Syangja 1, Tanahun 6, Gorkha 1, Lamjung 2, Gulmi 1, Palpa 1, Dailekh 1, Rukum (West) 2, Surkhet 11, Kalikot 7, Bajhang 1, Dadeldhura 2, Kailali 2 and Darchula 1.

