Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For Coronavirus

July 12, 2020, 3:48 p.m.

On Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes a day after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they have contracted COVID-19.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bachchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”

Rajesh Tope Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to share Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan’s coronavirus diagnosis.

However, the tweet was deleted within a few minutes by Rajesh Tope.

On Saturday, while Amitabh Bachchan asked people who were in close proximity to him in the last ten days to get themselves tested, Abhishek Bachchan requested people to stay calm. The latter’s post read, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, where she played a music sensation. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated for a 2021 release.

India reports record surge of 28,637 cases in past 24 hours, with 551 fatalities confirmed over the same time period.

India's coronavirus caseload is nearing 850,000 with a record surge of 28,637 in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce a weeklong lockdown in the key southern technology hub of Bangalore.

South Africa has reported 13,497 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 264,184 including 3,971 deaths. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warns of a COVID-19 "storm".

Brazil, the world's number-two coronavirus hotspot after the United States, has recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak, pushing its death toll to 81,469, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases.

US President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington, DC where he visited wounded soldiers and front-line healthcare workers.

More than 12.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 565,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than seven million patients have recovered.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

