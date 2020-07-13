1,705 Recover From COVID-19 In A Single Day In Nepal

Professor Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 1,705 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.More

He also said that 144 cases of COVID-19 new cases added today. In 5,856 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 144 persons were found with the virus infection said Professor Dr. Gautam.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 16,945 including 10,294 cases of recovery and death cases.

Currently, there are 6,613 active cases of COVID-19 and 23,470 are in quarantine.