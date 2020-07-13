Record Increase In Global Coronavirus Cases, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Near Two Million

The World Health Organization confirms a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

More than 12.86 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and almost 568,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than seven million patients have recovered.

Brazil, the world's number-two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, has registered 631 new deaths, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US state of Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the administration of US President Donald Trump renewed its push for schools to reopen. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day, according to Reuters.