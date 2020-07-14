With 116 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17061 In Nepal

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases today. With this, the total number of cases reached 17061.More

Similarly, 34 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

He said that 5,856 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in 25 different centers. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17061 including 10,328 cases of recovery and 38 death cases.

Currently, there are 6,695 active cases of COVID-19 and 24716 are in quarantine.