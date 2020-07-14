Kathmandu Registered 2 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Registered 2 New COVID-19 Cases

July 14, 2020, 4:45 p.m.

At a time when numbers of COVID-19 infections cases are declining nationwide, Kathmandu Valley recorded 2 more COVID-19 Positive cases.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected in Jhapa 1, Dhankuta 3, Sunsari 1, Terahathum 1, Ilam 2, Dhnusha 21, Mahottarai 19, Parsa 2, Gorkha 1, Nuwakot 2, Kathmandu 2, Nawalparasi (East) 2, Rautahat 1, Sindhuli 1, Kavre 2, Okhaldhunga 1, Gorkha 1, Kailali 1, Palpa 5, Sindhupalchwok 1, Sindhuli 1, Kathmandu 2, Pyuthan 3, Banke 1, Rola 3, Bardia 1, Dang 5, Ardhakhacnhi 6, Dailiekh 6, Accham 14, Jumla 4, Kanchapur 1 and Kailali 4

Currently, there are 6,613 active cases of COVID-19 and 23,470 are in quarantine.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.30

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.30 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

