Special Court Acquitted Former Governor Dr. Rawal And Two Others

Special Court Kathmandu acquitted former governor Dr. Tilak Rawal and two others including Himalaya Bahadur Pande and Upendra Keshari Paudyal,head of note department saying that there is no irregularity committed on polymer note printing case.

Commission of Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed the case against them at Special Court in a very controversial manner. After hearing on case, the Special Court in its final verdict, which was delivered on Tuesday, said there is no irregularity committed in the process of printing Rs.10 polymer notes and acquitted them.

CIAA filed a corruption case at the Special Court against former central bank governor Dr. Rawal and two others for their alleged role in awarding the contract of printing ten rupee polymer notes to Note Printing Australia (NPA) Limited 18 years ago.

The anti-graft body has also named Upendra Keshari Paudyal, the then chief of Note Department of Nepal Rastra Bank, and Himalaya Bahadur Pande, the NPA agent in Nepal, in its charge sheet.

It has sought recovery of Rs9.1 million each from Rawal, Paudyal and Pande.

The court has dismissed the charged made by CIAA which claimed that the officials under the influence of local agent excluded the commission amount to dodge revenue.