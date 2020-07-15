Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, 5, Gandak, Karnali And Sudur Paschm

The western end of monsoon trough is still running north of its normal position and passing through Indian state of Utter Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal close to Nepal’s teri. Cyclonic circulation is over south east Bihar and adjoining West Bengal.

There will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province