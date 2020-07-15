Himalaya Airlines Starts Third Phase Of Repatriation Flights

Himalaya Airlines will be operating the third phase of Repatriation flights from July 15, 2020 till July 21, 2020. According to a press release issued by the airlines., it is in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format. We hope the contents attached are clear and easy to understand.," said a press release.