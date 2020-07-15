Himalaya Airlines Starts Third Phase Of Repatriation Flights

Himalaya Airlines Starts Third Phase Of Repatriation Flights

July 15, 2020, 11:32 a.m.

Himalaya Airlines will be operating the third phase of Repatriation flights from July 15, 2020 till July 21, 2020. According to a press release issued by the airlines., it is in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Since there are a lot of specific details related to date, sector, fares and contact agents etc, to avoid any lapses in communication, we have compiled all the information in the tabulated format and sharing with you as a Notice instead of the regular press release format. We hope the contents attached are clear and easy to understand.," said a press release.

Repatriation Flights 2020 - H9 Notice Jul 15-21, 2020 English.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Virtual Global Summit ILO Global Summit Builds Commitment To Create Better World Of Work After COVID-19
Jul 15, 2020
CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice
Jul 15, 2020
Nepal Disaster: 177 Die And 46 Go Missing Due To Flood And Landslides
Jul 15, 2020
US COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Final Testing From July 27
Jul 15, 2020
Over 13.2 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Globally
Jul 15, 2020

More on Aviation

NAC Flight Crews Test COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Chartered Flight To China On July 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Himalayan Airlines To Operate 16 Chartered Flights From July 2-10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Pakistan Probe Into Illegitimate Pilot Licenses, PIA Grounded 150 Pilots By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Buddha Air Conducts Test Flights To Prepare Schedule Flight In COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Himalayan Airlines To Operate Nine Repartition Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

100 Years Of Abolition Of 'Sati' Practice And Still A Huge Surge In Gender Based Violence By Novela Acharya Jul 15, 2020
Virtual Global Summit ILO Global Summit Builds Commitment To Create Better World Of Work After COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
LOCUST TERROR Farmers In Trouble By A Correspondent Jul 15, 2020
Nepal Disaster: 177 Die And 46 Go Missing Due To Flood And Landslides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
US COVID-19 Vaccine To Begin Final Testing From July 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75