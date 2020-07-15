Organized Conspiracy Against PM Oli: Press Advisor Thapa

Organized Conspiracy Against PM Oli: Press Advisor Thapa

July 15, 2020, 4 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa issued a press release today and refuted the news relating to PM Oli's bank account in Switzerland and money stashed there reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Thapa took the stand that some online media involved in character assassination of the PM by spreading fake and baseless news referring to the Global Watch Analyses.

"It is deplorable that some media's mala fide intention to cast aspersion on PM and misguiding people with baseless content," the press statement said, claiming that PM was taking national lead to unite the country with the feat of constitution amendment and release of Nepal's revised map by incorporating the encroached lands. "It is clear that it is an organized conspiracy various elements hatched at this sensitive moment," Thapa underscored.

He also urged all Nepalis not to go after such whim and demanded stringent action against those involved in irresponsible journalism that violated code of conduct reports RSS.

Agencies

132 Million People Into Chronic Hunger This Year: WFP
Jul 14, 2020
Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For Coronavirus
Jul 12, 2020
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public
Jul 12, 2020
More Than 6.7 Million People Globally Recovered From COVID-19
Jul 10, 2020
Missing Seoul Mayor Park Found Dead
Jul 10, 2020

More on News

Nepal’ Foreign Ministry Clarify PM Oli’s Remarks On Ayodhya And Ram By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 31 minutes ago
French Embassy In Nepal Organizes Virtual Celebration Of The French Bastille Day In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 41 minutes ago
India Created Duplicate Ayodhya, Ram Is Nepali: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Bhanu Jayanti Observed Across Nepal And Some Parts Of India Amid Coronavirus Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Monsoon Takes 77 Lives In A Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
KOICA- KAAN Holds Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

7 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
With 116 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17177 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
100 Years Of Abolition Of 'Sati' Practice And Still A Huge Surge In Gender Based Violence By Novela Acharya Jul 15, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Starts Third Phase Of Repatriation Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
Virtual Global Summit ILO Global Summit Builds Commitment To Create Better World Of Work After COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020
CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75