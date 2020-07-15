Trump Signed Executive Order Ending Preferential Treatment For Hong Kong

Trump says he signed executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he signed legislation and an executive order to hold China “accountable” for the national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.
At a Rose Garden news conference, Trump said he is ending Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a punishment against China for what he called its “oppressive” actions against the people of Hong Kong.
