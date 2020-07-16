With 167 New COVID-19 Cases, The Total Cases Reached To 17344 In Nepal

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases today. With this, the total number of cases reached 17344. More

Similarly,213 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection.

He said that 4981 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in 25 different centers. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17177 including 11249 cases of recovery and 39 death cases.

Currently, there are 6056 active cases of COVID-19 and 23500 are in quarantine.