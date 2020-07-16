APF SSP Arrested On Charge Of Rape

A team of Nepal Police (NP) arrested Chief of Armed Police Force (APF) training center, Lamapatan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajendra Adhikari on Wednesday on charges of his alleged involvement in rape.

A team of Nepal Police (NP) arrested SSP Adhikari after the victim woman complained about the incident to a policewoman over phone.

According to the victim, SSP Adhikari had allegedly raped her by calling her to his quarter, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Jiwan Shrestha, chief of Kaski District Police Office.

The police has sent the victim to the hospital for health checkup. SP Shrestha said that further investigation into the case was underway.