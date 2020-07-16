Weather Update And Forecast For July 16 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For July 16 Across Nepal

July 16, 2020, 7:19 a.m.

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

The axis of monsoon trough has shifted south. A cyclonic circulation is over South Jharkhand and adjoining area.

