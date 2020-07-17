With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery

With 101 New Cases, COVID-19 Case Reached To 17,445 And 285 Recovery

July 17, 2020, 5:34 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19 today. With this the total case load reaches to 17445. More

Professor Dr. Gautam also informed that 285 COVID-19 patients, who have been receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation, were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus. The recovery rate now stands at 66.12 per cent.

During the last twenty four hours, 4,688 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) have been conducted across the country.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17,445 including 11,534 cases of recovery and 40 death cases.

