Brigadier General Poudel Takes Charge Of Office As NA Spokesperson

July 17, 2020, 1:56 p.m.

Brigadier General Santosh Ballav Poudel has been designated the Spokesperson of the Nepal Army. Poudel assumed the responsibility at a programme organised at the Nepal Army Directorate of Public Relations and Information today.

During the meeting with different media persons handling the Defence beat, Poudel on Thursday stressed the need of maintaining balance between Nepal Army and media on the sensitive issue like protection of people’s right to information and national security.

Poudel said, “We will protect the people’s right to information. At the same time, balance should be maintained on the matter of sensitivity of national security.”

