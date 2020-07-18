Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Reached To 17502 With 57 New Cases Saturday

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 today.More

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17,502 including 11,637 cases of recovery and 40 death cases.

In the 3,331 Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 57 persons were found with the virus infection.

The new cases were detected in Morang, Terhathum, Illam, Jhapa, Bara, Sarlahi, Nuwakot, Baglung, Parbat, Gulmi, Palpa, Dailekh, Salyan, Rukum (West), Dadeldhura, Bajhang, Kailali, Kanchanpur and Doti.

There are 5,825 active cases of COVID-19 and 23,275 are in quarantine.