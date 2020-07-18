Rain To Occur Many Parts Of Nepal, Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati And Karnali

July 18, 2020, 7:37 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

During the next 24 hours, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Province 5.

As the the monsoon trough is passing through India close to Nepal’s terai and there is an effect of monsoon cyclone, it is likely to occur rain in many parts of Nepal.

Tataopani Customs Collected Rs.1.6 Billion Revenue
Jul 18, 2020
Women In Big Data-Nepal To Host Panel Discussion On ‘Belt Your Data’ For Data Enthusiasts On Sunday
Jul 18, 2020
Bhutan Looks At Renewable Energy To Meet The Demands In Winter
Jul 18, 2020
155 People Killed, 52 Missing In Disasters In Three Months
Jul 18, 2020
ICIMOD’s New Director General Pema Gyantsho, Who Is He?
Jul 18, 2020

