Kathmandu Valley Added Two More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed new 2 cases of COVID-19 today in Kathmandu Valley. According to Professor Dr. Gautam, Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts detected one case each.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.04
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.04 #COVID-19Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Sunday, July 19, 2020
Saptari detected highest number of cases with 32 followed by Kailali 32 and Sarlaihi 25. The new cases were detected in Sunsari 1, Siraha 1, Parsa 7, Bara 1, Kathmandu 1, Lalitpur 1, Morang 1, Rautahat 2, Makwanpur 1, Kaski 6, Lamjung 6, Baglung 1, Myagdi 6, Syangja 2, Parbat 1, Rupandehi 2, Pyuthan 1, Banke 5, Bardiya 10, Dang 5, Nawalparasi 10, Salyan 1 and Dadeldhura 1.
VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75