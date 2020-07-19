Kathmandu Valley Added Two More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed new 2 cases of COVID-19 today in Kathmandu Valley. According to Professor Dr. Gautam, Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts detected one case each.

Saptari detected highest number of cases with 32 followed by Kailali 32 and Sarlaihi 25. The new cases were detected in Sunsari 1, Siraha 1, Parsa 7, Bara 1, Kathmandu 1, Lalitpur 1, Morang 1, Rautahat 2, Makwanpur 1, Kaski 6, Lamjung 6, Baglung 1, Myagdi 6, Syangja 2, Parbat 1, Rupandehi 2, Pyuthan 1, Banke 5, Bardiya 10, Dang 5, Nawalparasi 10, Salyan 1 and Dadeldhura 1.