Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal

July 20, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

The monsoon trough has undergone some changes. The axis of monsoon trough now moves towards Nepal. Given such circumstances, there will be light to moderate rain to occur at many places of Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, Monsoon will remain active over Nepal. there will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province.

