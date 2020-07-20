Moderate To Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Many Places Of Nepal

The monsoon trough has undergone some changes. The axis of monsoon trough now moves towards Nepal. Given such circumstances, there will be light to moderate rain to occur at many places of Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

