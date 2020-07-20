Nepal To Resume Domestic Flights From August 5 And International Flights From August 17

The government has decided to resume all domestic and international flights. The meeting of council of ministers held today at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar took decision to this effect.

As per the decision, the domestic flights would operate from August 5 and the international flights from August 17.

According to Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, the schools, colleges and other educational institutions would not be opened for some time, considering the threat of COVID-19.

Tripathi said that discussions as to resuming public transportation service were also held in the meeting.

"Discussions were held on lifting the odd-even rule of vehicles and allowing vehicular movement of all kinds including public transportation," said minister Tripathi.

The meeting has also decided to mobilise all sectors in overcoming the problems and minimising the threats posed by water-induced disasters during the monsoon season.