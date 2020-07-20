Nepal To Resume Domestic Flights From August 5 And International Flights From August 17

Nepal To Resume Domestic Flights From August 5 And International Flights From August 17

July 20, 2020, 9:12 p.m.

The government has decided to resume all domestic and international flights. The meeting of council of ministers held today at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar took decision to this effect.

As per the decision, the domestic flights would operate from August 5 and the international flights from August 17.

According to Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, the schools, colleges and other educational institutions would not be opened for some time, considering the threat of COVID-19.

Tripathi said that discussions as to resuming public transportation service were also held in the meeting.

"Discussions were held on lifting the odd-even rule of vehicles and allowing vehicular movement of all kinds including public transportation," said minister Tripathi.

The meeting has also decided to mobilise all sectors in overcoming the problems and minimising the threats posed by water-induced disasters during the monsoon season.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Floods Washed Away A Bridge In Prithvi Highway, Vehicular Movement To Kathmandu Halted
Jul 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Added 3 New COVID-19 Cases,222288 In Isolation
Jul 20, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 17,844 With 186 New Cases
Jul 20, 2020
Northern Bihar Is Under Water Due To Flood In Kosi, Bagmti And Gandak
Jul 20, 2020
Water Level In Narayani, Bagmati and Lalbakiya Rises Above Danger Level
Jul 20, 2020

More on News

ICIMOD Is The Key Institution In The Hindu Kush Himalayan Region: Dr Pema Gyamtsho By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 4 minutes ago
KOICA-UNDP To Organise Joint Webinar On Recovering Livelihoods By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Women In Big Data-Nepal To Host Panel Discussion On ‘Belt Your Data’ For Data Enthusiasts On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
ICIMOD’s New Director General Pema Gyantsho, Who Is He? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Brigadier General Pandey Handed Over Nepal Army’s Spokesperson Responsibility To Brigadier General Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
CoAS General Thapa Launches Code Of Conduct Week 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Approved A Third-Phase Trial Of A COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By China By Reuters Jul 20, 2020
Floods Washed Away A Bridge In Prithvi Highway, Vehicular Movement To Kathmandu Halted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Added 3 New COVID-19 Cases,222288 In Isolation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 17,844 With 186 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2020
Northern Bihar Is Under Water Due To Flood In Kosi, Bagmti And Gandak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2020
Water Level In Narayani, Bagmati and Lalbakiya Rises Above Danger Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75