Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Hits 17,844 With 186 New Cases

July 20, 2020, 4:39 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 186 COVID-19 cases today.More

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 17,844 including 11,868 cases of recovery and 40 death cases.

He said that 173 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 66.51 per cent. Currently, there are 5,936 active cases of COVID-19 and 22,228 are in quarantine.

