Shravan Monday2020: Unlike Any Other

It’s an unusual Shravan this year in Kathmandu Valley. Due to the risk of spreading viruses, the government continues its order to bar the temples. The heavy rain also disturbed the mobility of people.

Despite it being a Monday that is considered most auspicious for offering puja to Lord Shiva, people did not wake up early after hearing loud chanting of Bol Bom by kanwariyas (devotees carrying water pots hung from a pole known as kanwaar).

However, a small group of women presented at the temples.

Temples are shutdown in Kathmandu amid an outbreak of coronavirus and a limited number of devotees assembled at the Shiva Temples all over Kathmandu.

The roads leading to Pashupati Temple and Sundarijal also did not reverberate with devotional songs from loudspeakers and no shops opened for selling puja materials.

With the decision of government to continue to impose partial lockdown, staying the historical month-long Shravani Mela, the temple town of Pashupati has been made out of bounds for outsiders and no devotees allowed inside the temple complex.

No one except a select group of priests entrusted with performing the rituals is allowed inside the temple complex.

First Monday

Mondays, for a month, are specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan month.

Monday (July 6) is a very special day for all the devotees of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar followed by the people in north India, today is the first Somwar (Monday) of the highly auspicious Shravan month. In the month of Shravan, devotees observe fast, pray to Lord Shiva, take part in charitable activities and remain devoted to the divine.

Many people seek blessings of the lord by visiting a temple and keeping fast during the Shravan Somvar.

Mondays, for a month, are specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan month.

After taking bath, visit a Shiva temple to offer water/milk and Bilva leaves to the Linga. If you don’t have a temple nearby, offer water or milk to the deity in your house. Visiting a temple is recommended. However, this time, due to the coronavirus scare, it is better to stay at home and offer prayers.

Chant the Shiva Moola Mantra - Om Namah Shivaya. The meaning of this mantra is: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.

Besides chanting the Shiva Moola mantra, you can also chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and the Rudra Gayatri Mantra.

Offer food to the poor and the needy and aspire to lead a simple life like Shiva.