Daily Deaths Stay High, 50 More Die From Coronavirus In Bangladesh On Monday

Fifty more people have died from Covid-19 and 2,928 people tested positive for the infection Monday. With this, the death toll rose to 2,668 -- 1.29 percent of the total 2,07,453 confirmed cases. Bangladesh has 207453 confirmed coronavirus cases with 11356 recovery.

With yesterday's new cases, the positivity rate was 19.92 percent, Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing yesterday.

A total of 13,362 samples were tested in 70 Covid-19 testing labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

In the same period, 1,914 Covid-19 patients have recovered, which takes the total number of recoveries 1,13,556 -- 54.74 percent of all confirmed cases.

Of those who died yesterday, 35 were males and 15 were females, while 42 of them died in hospitals and eight died in their homes.

Division-wise, 21 were from Dhaka, seven from Chattogram, three from Sylhet, two from Barishal, two from Rangpur, five from Rajshahi and 10 were from Khulna.

One of the dead was aged under 10, one between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, 11 within 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 20 between 61 and 70, four between 71 and 80, two were 81 and 90, and another was above 90 years old, the DGHS official said.

In the same 24 hours, a total of 823 people were put into isolation while 801 patients were released from isolation.

As of yesterday, a total of 18,612 are in isolation.

