Heavy Flood Like In Bhotekoshi

Flood Forecasting Section of Hydrology Division has issued a flood warning to the resident leaving river banks of Bhotekosi rivers in Sindhupalchowk district. As per the information given by District Administrative Office Sindhupalchwok, the section alerted the people the possibility of heavy flood in Bhotekosi Rural Municipality and Barahabise Municipality.

Chinese officials informed district administration that the Kerung Tsho lake near Nalam in China is in dangerous situation and will likely to outburst due to heavy rain.

The section also alerted the people leaving in downstream to take necessary precaution.