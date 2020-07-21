Kathmandu Valley Added 9 New Cases On Tuesday

At a time when Kathmandu Valley is easing restriction and more public places are opening, the number of COVID-19 cases is also surging gradually. Kathmandu Valley added nine cases today. Of this, Kathmandu District has 8 and Lalitpur 1. More

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed nine cases out of 150 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

Dhanusha recorded the highest number of cases today with 29 positive followed by Kanchanpur 20, Mahottari 13 and Dailekh 10.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 2, Sarlahi 3, Udayapur 8, Illam2, Saptari 1, Morang 2, , Parsa 2, Chitwan 5, Makwanpur 5, Kavre 1, Ramechhap 2, Kailali 4, Kathmandu 8, Nuwakot 1, Lalitpur 1, Gorkha 3, Myagdi 3, Syangja 3, Baglung 3, Nawalparasi 1, Banke 3, Dang 3, Salyan 2, Doti 4, and Bajhang.