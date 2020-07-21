Kathmandu Valley Added 9 New Cases On Tuesday

July 21, 2020, 5 p.m.

At a time when Kathmandu Valley is easing restriction and more public places are opening, the number of COVID-19 cases is also surging gradually. Kathmandu Valley added nine cases today. Of this, Kathmandu District has 8 and Lalitpur 1. More

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed nine cases out of 150 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

Dhanusha recorded the highest number of cases today with 29 positive followed by Kanchanpur 20, Mahottari 13 and Dailekh 10.

The new cases were detected in Jhapa 2, Sarlahi 3, Udayapur 8, Illam2, Saptari 1, Morang 2, , Parsa 2, Chitwan 5, Makwanpur 5, Kavre 1, Ramechhap 2, Kailali 4, Kathmandu 8, Nuwakot 1, Lalitpur 1, Gorkha 3, Myagdi 3, Syangja 3, Baglung 3, Nawalparasi 1, Banke 3, Dang 3, Salyan 2, Doti 4, and Bajhang.

Glacier Lake In Neelum In Tibet Recede, Risk Remains For Residents Leaving In Bhotekosi
Jul 21, 2020
Nepal Conducts 323835 PCR Test, Leading Country In SAARC Region
Jul 21, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 17,994 With 150 New Cases
Jul 21, 2020
BP Koirala’s Ideology Is Relevant Forever To Nepal: NC Leader Joshi
Jul 21, 2020
200 Landslides Occurred At Mugling Naubishe Road Section
Jul 21, 2020

