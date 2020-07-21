Rainfall To Continue Till July 22nd Across Nepal

At present, a monsoon trough is passing through Nepal. Meteorological Forecasting Division expects moderate rains with few heavy spell to continue over Nepal till July 22nd.

Thereafter, the intensity of rain may decrease but another heavy spell is anticipated around July 26 and 27. The division does not expect much improvement from flood situation over Nepal’s southern terai till the end of the month.

There will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to the division light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Baghmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

On July 20 heavy to moderate rainfall occurred at many places. With Simara recorded 108 mm followed by Pokhara 107.4, Janakur 104.3 Kathmandu 78.0, Okhaldhunga 91.7, Dharan 53, and Dhankuta 60.7. The heavy rainfall continues in Eastern, central and western region. During the last 24 hours, Sudur Paschim recorded low rainfall.