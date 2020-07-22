COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 3 New Cases, Raising Alarm

Although it is downplayed by health authorities, rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu has raised alarming bell. With the decision of the government to unlock Nepal, one cannot rule out the possibility of spiking cases in Kathmandu.

As the population density of Kathmandu Valley is much higher, it can turn into a hotbed for coronavirus in the near future. Along with Kathmandu, Bagmati Province has the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in isolation with 426. Sudur Paschim has 1927 in isolation followed by province 2 with 1878.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has also warned the possibility of an escalation in case of failing to abide by the protocol. He said that Nepal has just contained the coronavirus.

“The situation can go worse in case people start disobeying the safety protocol.”

Province 1 has the lowest number of people in isolation with 119 followed by province 6 with 290, Province 5 with 345 and Gandaki with 389.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 3 new cases in Kathmandu with 100 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Today only two districts reported double-digit COVID-19 Positive cases. Those included Saptari 18 and Dailekh 16. All other districts have recorded a single-digit case.

He said that the new cases were detected in Sunsari 4, Morang 3, Jhapa 1, Taplejung 3, , Dhanusa 5, Bara 3, Parsa 6, Sarlahi 2, Chitwan 1, Lamjung 7, Syangja 3, Baglung 3, Banke 3, Bardiya 2, Salyan 2, Kalikot 6, Bajhang1 and Doti 7.

.