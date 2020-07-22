COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 3 New Cases, Raising Alarm

COVID-19 Update: Kathmandu Reported 3 New Cases, Raising Alarm

July 22, 2020, 5:02 p.m.

Although it is downplayed by health authorities, rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu has raised alarming bell. With the decision of the government to unlock Nepal, one cannot rule out the possibility of spiking cases in Kathmandu.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.07

Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.04.07 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

As the population density of Kathmandu Valley is much higher, it can turn into a hotbed for coronavirus in the near future. Along with Kathmandu, Bagmati Province has the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in isolation with 426. Sudur Paschim has 1927 in isolation followed by province 2 with 1878.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has also warned the possibility of an escalation in case of failing to abide by the protocol. He said that Nepal has just contained the coronavirus.

“The situation can go worse in case people start disobeying the safety protocol.”

Province 1 has the lowest number of people in isolation with 119 followed by province 6 with 290, Province 5 with 345 and Gandaki with 389.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 3 new cases in Kathmandu with 100 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Today only two districts reported double-digit COVID-19 Positive cases. Those included Saptari 18 and Dailekh 16. All other districts have recorded a single-digit case.

He said that the new cases were detected in Sunsari 4, Morang 3, Jhapa 1, Taplejung 3, , Dhanusa 5, Bara 3, Parsa 6, Sarlahi 2, Chitwan 1, Lamjung 7, Syangja 3, Baglung 3, Banke 3, Bardiya 2, Salyan 2, Kalikot 6, Bajhang1 and Doti 7.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalayan Bank Hands Over Sponsored Amount To Teach For Nepal
Jul 22, 2020
Minister Pun Directed To Hold Talks With India On Inundation And Flood
Jul 22, 2020
Coca-Cola And CREASION Provides Assistance To 3200 Waste Workers
Jul 22, 2020
iPhone SE 2020 Officially Launched In Nepal
Jul 22, 2020
With Two COVID-19 Deaths Including A Chinese National, Death Toll Reaches 42
Jul 22, 2020

More on Health

With Two COVID-19 Deaths Including A Chinese National, Death Toll Reaches 42 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 18094 With 100 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Nepal Conducts 323835 PCR Test, Leading Country In SAARC Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Added 9 New Cases On Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Caseload Reaches At 17,994 With 150 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Oxford Vaccine 'Promising' Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Himalayan Bank Hands Over Sponsored Amount To Teach For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2020
Minister Pun Directed To Hold Talks With India On Inundation And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2020
Coca-Cola And CREASION Provides Assistance To 3200 Waste Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2020
iPhone SE 2020 Officially Launched In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2020
Gender Perspective In Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Nepalese Context By Novela Acharya Jul 22, 2020
Pakistan Anger As Video Shows Reporter Matiullah Jan Abduction By Agencies Jul 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75