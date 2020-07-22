Himalayan Bank Hands Over Sponsored Amount To Teach For Nepal

Ashoke SJB Rana, CEO of Himalayaan Bank Limited handed over the sponsored amount of Rs.5 Lakhs to Swastika Shrestha CEO and Co-founder of Teach For Nepal. During the program, other Executive Officers of the Bank were also present.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility, Himalayan Bank Limited has supported Teach For Nepal with an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs for providing quality education to the students of various Community Schools.

Teach for Nepal, an NGO, is working in uplifting the educational condition of various subjects like Mathematics, Science, English in which the understanding of students various community schools are in a low level.

With its vision one day all children in Nepal will attain an excellent education Teach for Nepal since its establishment has provided quality education to over 30000 students of 67 schools of various 7 districts by sending 270 volunteers, teachers.

Himalayan Bank since its inception has been helping the community especially in the field of Education, Orphanage, Old Age Home, Conservation of Cultural Heritages, Health, Victims of natural calamities along with sponsoring various programs.